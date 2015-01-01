Abstract

BACKGROUND: Agriculture is one of the most hazardous jobs in terms of occupational illness, especially musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs). This paper is a cross-sectional study designed to identify agricultural risk factors related to MSDs among older farmers.



METHODS: A convenience sampling method was used to select 481 older farmers from the Nong Suea district in Pathum Thani province. A three-part questionnaire generated data that included demographics, work conditions, and environment, and self-reported MSDs. Multiple logistic regression analysis was used to identify the risk factors for MSDs.



RESULTS: The results indicated the prevalence of musculoskeletal symptoms in the past 7 days and 12 months were 87.9% and 88.9%, respectively. The three body parts with highest prevalence rates of MSDs were lower extremities (65.4%), lower back (42.6%), and shoulders (29.9%). Factors significantly associated with reporting MSDs during the past 12 months (p value <.05) were women (adjusted odds ratio = 2.52: 95% CI; 1.19-5.36), using agricultural tools (adjusted odds ratio = 4.40: 95% CI; 1.18-13.79), prolonged static postures (adjusted odds ratio = 3.81: 95% CI; 1.05-13.82), and lifting >10 kg (adjusted odds ratio = 2.87: 95% CI; 1.22-6.82).



CONCLUSIONS: Study results revealed older farmers had high prevalence of MSDs and various related risk factors. Occupational ergonomic issues for promoting safety awareness of agricultural risk factors among elderly farmers should be considered.

