Bökel A, Dierks ML, Gutenbrunner C, Weidner N, Geng V, Kalke YB, Liebscher T, Abel FR, Sturm C. J. Rehabil. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Foundation for Rehabilitation Information)
32735022
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The German Spinal Cord Injury Survey is part of the International Spinal Cord Injury Survey, which aims to collect data about the life experience of persons with spinal cord injury worldwide. This paper reports on the perceived environmental barriers of the German study population and their associations with quality of life.
quality of life; spinal cord injury; community survey; environmental barriers