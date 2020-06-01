|
Citation
|
Rodway C, Tham SG, Turnbull P, Kapur N, Appleby L. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 275: 307-310.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32734923
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Parents bereaved by suicide often say the death of their loved one happened "out of the blue". It is common for suicide in young people to be preceded by a number of indications of risk, including self-harm, the communication of suicidal ideas, and recent contact with services. We examined whether there is a group of young people who die by suicide without explicit warning signs, and if they indicate risk indirectly, through other suicide risk factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Warning signs; Suicide; Self-harm; Young people