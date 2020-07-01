Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major cause of death in many countries, and previous suicidal attempt is known to be the predictor of future suicide. Korea is considered one of the countries with the highest suicide rate among the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) members for over a decade. We aimed to investigate the epidemiologic characteristics of hospitalised patients after suicidal acts in Korea.



METHODS: Data from the Korean National Hospital Discharge In-depth Injury Survey were analysed, and patients older than 9 years admitted to nationwide hospitals after suicidal acts from 2005 to 2016 were included. Their epidemiologic characteristics were explored, and we divided them into groups according to suicidal means (injury vs. poisoning) and treatment outcome (good vs. poor). The association of each characteristic with injury as suicidal means and with poor treatment outcome were explored.



RESULTS: The sample included 7609 patients (corresponding to 227,571 in national population). More patients were female than male, and most were in their 40s in both sexes. Hospitalisation rate peaked in patients older than 80 years for both sexes. Male and young patients aged 10-19 years and capital residents showed relatively higher odds of choosing injury as suicidal means. Males and patients aged 40-64 and ≥65 years showed relatively higher odds of poor treatment outcome.



LIMITATIONS: Some suicide attempters were excluded from the survey such as those who did not visit a hospital after the suicide attempt.



CONCLUSIONS: This epidemiologic feature of suicide attempters might serve as baseline data for preventive policies regarding suicide.

Language: en