SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rutter LA, Passell E, Scheuer L, Germine L. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 275: 175-179.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jad.2020.07.006

PMID

32734904

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is associated with biases in facial emotion processing, which have an impact on the course and treatment of depression. While decades of research have established a negativity bias in processing in depression, there is still a gap in our understanding of how depression severity impacts sensitivity to detecting differences in emotional faces.

METHODS: We examined emotion sensitivity (ES), or the ability to to detect subtle differences in emotional faces, in a large, geographically and culturally diverse, web-based sample (N = 6598, age range = 18-96, 56.50% female, 66% Caucasian). Participants completed ES tasks (fear, anger, or happiness) and a Beck Depression Inventory-II, to determine depression severity.

RESULTS: Depression severity was correlated with overall ES performance as well as ES performance for individual emotions. Higher depression scores were associated with poorer performance in detecting happiness, fear, and anger (ps <.001). Examining performance by region, Eastern countries showed significantly poorer ES performance compared to Western countries, and were significantly more depressed.

LIMITATIONS: Our sample is non-clinical and self-selected.

CONCLUSIONS: This study is an extension of existing research on emotional facial processing, with an approach that takes into consideration the heterogeneity of depression symptoms and corrects psychometric confounds of traditional emotion face processing paradigms. Overall, factors related to severity, task reliability, and facial stimuli should be considered in determining the potential mechanism of facial emotion processing in the onset and course of depression.


Language: en

Keywords

Dimensional assessment; Emotion face processing; Emotion sensitivity; Web-based

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print