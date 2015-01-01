Abstract

This research aims to explore whether sex, race, age, education, and marital status can significantly predict suicide ideation (SI) and suicidal attempts (SA) among adults with and without MDE; and to examine whether the association between MDE, SI, and SA changes after adjusting for age, education, and marital status as confounding factors while keeping race-sex as a constant variable. To reach this goal, data from the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health were extracted and analyzed, producing 42,551 records. Study results show that among adults with MDE, adults <50 years old, adults without a college degree, never married, divorced/separated, and White males were at increased risk for SI. Among adults without MDE, adults<50, with some college education, never married, or divorced/separated were more likely to experience SI. Black males were at increased risk for SA, whether they had MDE or not. There is a diverse at-risk population for SI and SA among adults with and without MDE. Special attention should be paid to Black males.

