Abstract

The study explored associations between hemodynamic changes and psychoemotional status in 32 patients with chronic mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and 31 age-matched healthy volunteers. Cerebral blood flow (CBF) and cerebral blood volume (CBV) values were obtained using Dynamic Susceptibility Contrast Magnetic Resonance Imaging in brain regions suspected to play a role in anxiety and depression. Patients were administered self-report measures of anxiety and depression symptoms and underwent neuropsychological assessment. As a group mTBI patients scored significantly below age- and education-adjusted population norms on multiple cognitive domains and reported high rates of anxiety and depression symptomatology. Significantly reduced CBF values were detected in the mTBI group compared to controls in dorsolateral prefrontal areas, putamen, and hippocampus, bilaterally. Within the mTBI group, depressive symptomatology was significantly associated with lower perfusion in the left anterior cingulate gyrus and higher perfusion in the putamen, bilaterally. The latter association was independent from verbal working memory capacity. Moreover, anxiety symptomatology was associated with lower perfusion in the hippocampus (after controlling for verbal episodic memory difficulties). Associations between regional perfusion and psychoemotional scores were specific to depression or anxiety, respectively, and independent of the presence of visible lesions on conventional MRI.



RESULTS are discussed in relation to the role of specific limbic and paralimbic regions in the pathogenesis of symptoms of depression and anxiety.

