Abstract

BACKGROUND: Based on the Minorities' Diminished Returns (MDRs) framework, high socioeconomic status (SES) indicators such as parental education shows weaker protective effects against adverse experiences for Blacks than Whites. For example, Black children with highly educated parents report high levels of depression, anxiety, suicide, smoking, obesity, and chronic disease. Limited knowledge exists on MDRs of parental education on the child's exposure to spanking by the mother.



Aims: Built on the MDRs framework, we tested the hypothesis of whether the effect of parental education on the child's exposure to spanking by the mother differs in Black and White families. We hypothesized that: 1) there is an inverse association between mothers' educational attainment and child spanking, and 2) the effect of mothers' educational attainment on mothers' spanking of the child is weaker for Black than White families.



Methods: We used data from the Fragile Families and Child Well-being Study (FFCWS), a 9-year follow up study of a random sample of births in cities larger than 200,000 population. In this analysis, 2722 Black or White families were followed. The main predictor was parental educational attainment at birth. The outcomes were exposure to spanking at ages 3, 5, and 9. Logistic regression was used for data analysis.



Results: Higher parental educational attainment at birth was inversely associated with the child's exposure to spanking by the mother among Whites, not Blacks. We also found a significant interaction between parental educational attainment at birth and race, suggesting that the associations between parental education and child exposure to spanking by the mother at ages 3, 5, and 9 were weaker for Black than White families.



Conclusions: Diminished returns of parental educational attainment in terms of reducing children's exposure to trauma and stress may be a mechanism that contributes to racial health disparities, particularly poor health of children in highly educated Black families. That is a smaller protective effect of parental education on reducing undesired exposures for Black than White children may be one of the mechanisms that may explain why children develop worse than expected physical, mental, and behavioral health in high SES Black families. Not all health disparities are due to racial differences in SES, but some of them are also secondary to the diminishing returns of socioeconomic status indicators such as parental education for racial minorities. Research should study contextual, structural, family, and behavioral factors that reduce Black families' ability to mobilize their human capital and secure health outcomes for themselves and their children.

Language: en