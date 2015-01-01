Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Balance is impaired in postmenopausal osteoporosis. Balance can be assessed with several tests and balance assessment systems. In our study, we investigated validity of Korebalance Balance System (KBS).



Method: 52 postmenopausal osteoporotic patient evaluated with balance tests (Berg Balance Scale (BBS) and Time Up&Go Test (TUG)) and Korebalance Balance System. KBS is a balance evaluation and exercise system. The higher the score, the greater the deterioration in the balance. Static and dynamic balance evaluation results are recorded as score values. KBS, BBS and TUG compared with demographic and clinic parameters (age, 25OHvitD, menopausal age, fall history in last year, fracture history).



Results: According to Pearson r correlation analysis, Korebalance Dynamic Test (KDT) and BBS had moderately negative correlation (r=-.38, p<.01), KDT and TUG had moderately positive correlation (r=-.42, p<.01). According to Spearman rho correlation analysis, Korebalance Static Test (KST) and BBS had moderately negative correlation (r=-.30, p<.05). Age and KST (r=.33, p<.05), age and KDT (r=.31, p<.05) had moderately positive correlation. No significant correlation was found with other parameters. In discriminant validity, there was no correlation between other nonfunctional demographic and clinical parameters.



Conclusion: Korebalance Balance System was found to be a convenient assessment tool with moderate convergent validity compared with BBS and TUG and has an excellent intraclass correlation.

Language: en