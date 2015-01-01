|
Franceschini C, Fante C, Filardi M, Folli MC, Brazzi F, Pizza F, D'Anselmo A, Ingravallo F, Antelmi E, Plazzi G. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e1353.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
32733314 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) is a chronic and rare sleep disorder typically arising during adolescence and young adulthood. The main symptoms are excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy, a prototypical fall down elicited by huge emotions. Social relationships, school, work, and general health perception are frequently impaired in patients, who often show lower quality-of-life scores. We report which management strategies a young patient (DMG) adopted to cope with NT1 during his growth, avoiding exhibiting serious impairments to his global functioning.
self-management; coping strategies; case report; clinical psychology; narcolepsy; narrative medicine; peer support