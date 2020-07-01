Abstract

BACKGROUND: Paediatric traffic accidents (TA) have a major impact globally on youth deaths and disabilities. It is known that the trends of TAs leading to fatal outcomes are decreasing in high-income countries. However, the literature concerning children's non-fatal TAs is scarce and outdated. The aim of this study was to report on the epidemiology of TAs amongst children admitted to the emergency department (ED) in Tampere, Finland.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a descriptive retrospective cohort study in Tampere University Hospital from January 2016 to May 2017. The study population consisted of all TA trauma patients aged 16 years or younger. A total of 386 cases (386 visits / 381 patients) fulfilled the inclusion criteria. Outcome variables such as length of stay, incidences of different accidents and types injuries, and seasonal variation were recorded.



RESULTS: The mean age of the patients was 12.2 ± 4.2 years (boys: n = 247, 64%). The incidence of TAs in Tampere was 26.6 per 10,000 with a peak of 119.6 in children 15 years of age. Most of the TAs occurred during the summer. Of the patients admitted to the ED, 33% (n = 127) did not require any specific medical treatment, and only 16% (n = 62) of the hospital stays lasted for two nights or more. Mopeds/motorcycles were the vehicles most commonly involved in accidents causing 35% (n = 134) of all accidents and resulting in the most severe injuries. The most common injuries were superficial (n = 142, 38%) and the most frequent anatomical region affected was the lower limbs (n = 130, 34%).



CONCLUSION: We found that the majority of childhood traffic accidents in Tampere were mild and required only minor treatment. However, when the child reaches the legal age for acquiring a driving licence for a moped the risk for TAs and resulting injuries increases dramatically. These findings highlight the need for better targeted TA prevention.

