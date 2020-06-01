Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic injuries obtained by pregnant females in motor vehicle collisions present unique treatment challenges for trauma and orthopaedic surgeons. Understanding safety choices in this population can help physicians and public safety advocates in delivering effective and targeted safety messages.



METHODS: A publicly available, de-identified national data set that documents crash information (NASS-CDS) was examined to identify cohorts of pregnant and non-pregnant vehicle occupants and regression analysis employed to identify factors associated with belt non-use.



RESULTS: Pregnant women were found to have significantly lower rates of belt use compared to non-pregnant females (70.0% vs. 90.3%, Rao-Scott Sample Weighted Chi-Square p = 0.0265). Logistic regression identified younger age and sitting in the back seat as associated with lower rates of belt use.



CONCLUSION: Pregnant women wear belts at significantly lower frequencies than non-pregnant women and youth and second row seating increase noncompliance rates. This work suggests the need for targeted intervention strategies to improve belt compliance.

Language: en