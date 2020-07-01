|
Citation
Roberts AL, Taylor HA, Whittington AJ, Zafonte RD, Speizer FE, Pascual-Leone A, Baggish A, Weisskopf MG. Ann. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American College of Epidemiology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32738401
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Race differences in health are pervasive in the United States. American-style football players are a racially diverse group with social status and other benefits that may reduce health disparities. Whether race disparities in health exist among former professional football players, and whether they differ by era of play, is unknown.
Language: en
Keywords
pain; depression; anxiety; health disparities; cognitive function; race; physical function; professional football