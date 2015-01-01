SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Beachler T, Zeller TA, Heo M, Lanzillotta-Rangeley J, Litwin AH. J. Rural Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1111/jrh.12503

32738095

PURPOSE: To evaluate community attitudes concerning opioid use disorder (OUD) and medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in a rural community, and to plan educational initiatives to reduce stigma surrounding OUD and treatment.

METHODS: Dissemination of a 24-question survey to people living in a rural community followed by comparative analysis of survey results between 2 groups classified by recognition of OUD as a real illness.

FINDINGS: Three hundred sixty-one individuals responded. Overall, 69% agreed that OUD is a real illness. Respondents recognizing OUD as a real illness were less likely to agree that individuals with OUD are dangerous (P =.014), more likely to agree that MOUD is effective (P <.001), that individuals with OUD should have the same right to a job (P <.001), and that naloxone should be administered for every overdose every time (P =.002).

CONCLUSIONS: Significant stigma exists toward individuals with OUD in rural communities, and recognizing OUD as a real illness is associated with less stigmatizing attitudes and better understanding of MOUD. Further study should focus on how to effectively convince communities that OUD is a real illness.


Language: en

rural; stigma; medication for opioid use disorder; opioid response; opioid use disorder

