Abstract

AIM: Associations between individual medication use and falling in older persons are well-documented. However, a comprehensive risk score that takes into account persons' overall medication use and that can be used in daily pharmacy practice is lacking. We, therefore, aimed to determine whether pharmacy dispensing records can be used to predict falls.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was conducted using pharmacy dispensing data and self-reported falls among 3454 Dutch persons aged ≥ 65 years. Two different methods were used to classify medication exposure for each person: the Drug Burden Index (DBI) for cumulative anticholinergic and sedative medication exposure as well as exposure to fall risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs). Multinomial regression analyses, adjusted for age and gender, were conducted to investigate the association between medication exposure and falling classified as non-falling, single falling and recurrent falling. The predictive performances of the DBI and FRIDs exposure were estimated by the polytomous discrimination index (PDI).



RESULTS: There were 521 single fallers (15%) and 485 recurrent fallers (14%). We found significant associations between a DBI ≥ 1 and single falling (adjusted odds ratio (aOR): 1.30 [95%-confidence interval (CI): 1.02-1.66]) and recurrent falling (aOR: 1.60 [95%-CI: 1.25-2.04]). The PDI of the DBI model was 0.41 (95%-CI: 0.39-0.42) and the PDI of the FRIDs model was 0.45 (95%-CI: 0.43-0.47), indicating poor discrimination between fallers and non-fallers.



CONCLUSION: The study shows significant associations between medication use and falling. However, the medication-based models were insufficient and other factors should be included to develop a risk score for pharmacy practice.

