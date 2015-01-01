|
Citation
Raman U, Bonanno PA, Sachdev D, Govindan A, Dhole A, Salako O, Patel J, Noureddine LR, Tu J, Guevarra-Fernández J, Leto A, Nemeh C, Patel A, Nicheporuck A, Tran A, Kennedy CA. Community Ment. Health J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
32737673
Abstract
We investigated the relationships among chronic violence exposure, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom severity, hopelessness, substance use, and perpetuation of violence to facilitate the development of trauma-related interventions for residents of Newark, NJ. A convenience sample of Newark residents (N = 153) was recruited from community centers during various events in 2016-2017. Anonymous, self-report survey measures included a PTSD screen (PCL-C), Beck's Hopelessness Scale, the CAGE questionnaire, and a CDC Health Behavior Scale. Descriptive statistics, Pearson's correlations, Chi square analyses, logistic, and linear regressions were used for analysis. Thirty percent (95% CI [22.7, 37.4]) of our sample screened positive for PTSD. Drug and alcohol use, fighting, and hopelessness were related to severity of PTSD symptoms (p < 0.05). Female gender, CAGE scores, and hopelessness predicted the severity of PTSD symptoms (R2 = 0.354, p < 0.05). Our data has informed the development of a resilience support group currently in the pilot stage for community members.
Language: en
Keywords
PTSD; Community violence; Interventions; Mental health; Hopelessness; Newark