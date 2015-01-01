|
Citation
Adhia A, Lyons VH, Cohen-Cline H, Rowhani-Rahbar A. Inj. Epidemiol. 2020; 7(1): e37.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32736590
Abstract
BACKGROUND: This study assessed whether several adult life experiences, including loss of support, loss of food security, loss of housing, and substance use cessation, are associated with change in domestic violence (DV) perpetration from early to later adulthood. Using 2015 to 2016 cross-sectional, self-report survey data from Medicaid enrollees in Oregon (N = 1620), we assessed change in DV perpetration from early adulthood (19-30 years) to later adulthood (≥ 31 years of age), cut points determined by existing survey questions. Multinomial logistic regression models were constructed to estimate the association between life experiences and physical DV perpetration using odds ratios (OR), adjusting for sociodemographic characteristics, DV victimization, and childhood abuse, bullying, and social support.
Language: en
Keywords
Substance use; Domestic violence; Intimate partner violence; Perpetration