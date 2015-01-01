SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Oviawe JI. Eur. J. Educ. Stud. 2020; 7(5): e3102.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Open Access Publishing Group)

DOI

10.46827/ejes.v0i0.3102

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examined the effect of Ergonomic principles on students' acquisition of psycho-productive skills in Building Construction Trade in Technical Colleges using non-equivalent control group quasi experimental research design. The sample for the study comprised of 80 (60 males and 20 females) randomly selected from the six technical colleges in Edo State, Nigeria. The instruments for data collection were Psycho-productive Skills Performance Test (PSPT) in Building Construction operations, Building Construction Interest Inventory (BCII) and lesson plans. Three experts validated the instrument. The reliability of the instrument was determined using Kuder Richardson 21 (KR-21) formulae and a reliability coefficient of.89 was obtained. Mean and standard deviation were used to answer the research questions while Analysis of Covariance (ANCOVA) was used to test the hypotheses at.05 level of significance.

FINDINGS from the study revealed among others that Ergonomic principles were effective in enhancing technical college students' acquisition of psycho-productive skills in Building Construction Trade. Based on the findings of this study, it was recommended among others that Ergonomics principles should be incorporated as an instructional technique into the technical college Building Construction Trade curriculum for effective instructional process.

Copyright © European Journal of Education Studies


Language: en

Keywords

building construction trade; ergonomics principles; psycho-productive skills; technical colleges

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print