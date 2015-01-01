Abstract

The purpose of this study is to examine the effect of the "Violence Reduction Psychoeducation Program (VRPP) for Students Aged 11-18" on the levels of communication, conflict resolution and empathy skills of secondary school students. This research was designed as a semi-experimental design defined as "Pretest-Post-test Control Group Model". The study group of the research consisted of 120 students studying in the Selçuklar secondary school affiliated to the Mersin Provincial Directorate of National Education in the 2018-2019 academic year. "Communication Skills Evaluation Scale", "Empathy Scale for Children and Adolescents" and "Determination of Conflict Resolution Behavior Scale" were used as data collection tools. The program was applied to the experimental group for 8 consecutive weeks with 1 60-70-minute session per week at 11 o'clock on Mondays in the conference hall of the school. Independent sample t-test and ANCOVA were used to analyze the data of this research. As a result of the research, it was found that program increased the students' level of communication, empathy and conflict resolution skills in the experimental group. In line with the results obtained, suggestions such as systematic and planned implementation of the developed program at certain hours as part of the curriculum within the scope of the psychological counseling and guidance services were made.



