Abstract

The Vehicle Industry is ascending with enduring development throughout the world. Hence, there is a high plausibility of growth in individuals getting their vehicles. Although various well-being measures are being utilized to make the framework of the vehicle significantly more adaptable, there is still a vast void in the post-accident reporting centers. Road accidents are inevitable, but many lives can be spared if the emergency services with appropriate data and help are provided in time. The proposed model offers another way to deal with this issue. Also, this paper presents a prevention method to avoid accidents occurred due to unnoticed speed breakers, blind turns, pits, stop signs etc.





Keywords: Accident Detection and Prevention, Blind Turn Detection, Global Positioning System, Global System for Mobile, Internet of Things, Radio Frequency Identification.

