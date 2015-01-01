Abstract

Transit oriented development (TOD) has quickly developed as a well-known urban developing approach all around the world to achieve a spatial economic transport interaction. TOD does not only relate to mass transit, but it is a strategy to decongest nodal, major points, arteries of the city by making people walk, use public transport, in order to make city environmentally sustainable. Indian cities are fronting major predicament under the sphere of mobility in urban development for which smart cities concept TOD in developing and big countries like India. Hence, this paper will be majorly focusing on presentation of a methodical literature assessment. Though, TOD as a policy is envisaged to have a significant positive impact in mitigating issues at urban scale but there are variety of attributes and indicators that impact the applicability of (SLR) that targets the consolidated knowledge on Transit Oriented Development, analyze the parameters for the successful TOD's all over the world and provide steps for further exploration in Indian context. The corpus analysis of 102 articles and reports leading to the most significant research offerings on TOD acting as the essential pillar in the development is researched such that these results could be utilized for further research.



Keywords: Transit oriented development, systematic literature review, TOD parameters, sustainable development, pedestrian connectivity, accessibility, public transport, NMT (Non- motorized transport), congestion, Indian cities, etc.

Language: en