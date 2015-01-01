Abstract

Road widening is the solution for the problem of traffic density and road accidents, transportation infrastructure is the ever green problem facing all over the world, as day by day with the growth of economic status the people are switched to use four wheelers from two wheeler vehicles, the roads at present are mean for the capacity of the present situation, as the traffic density increases the improvements in road infrastructure and widening of roads are required. We concentrated on the different road widening problems and solutions carried out and mainly focused on the Mysore Bantwal Road (SH-88). The need of this research is to design Road transport model to ensure safe and effective moment of traffic. We even discussed different principles, policies and procedures of the design standards and guidelines. The major aim is to reduce economic losses and to improve capabilities for overlay design that are provided to meet today's highway traffic needs. Finally we used IIT PAVE software for calculating fatigue and rutting performance criteria.





Keywords: Widening, Transportation, Infrastructure, Roads, Traffic density.

Language: en