Abstract

Street mishaps are a typical marvel in our everyday lives. Every year these street mishaps prompted numerous passings, deadly wounds and monetary misfortunes everywhere throughout the world. India positions first in the number of street mishap passings over the 199 nations announced in the World Road Statistics, 2018 followed by China and the USA. According to the WHO Global Report on Road Safety 2018, India represents practically 11% of the mishap related passings in the World. One of the major reasons for these mishaps is the sleepiness of drivers. Accordingly, it is important to build up a strategy to recognize the driver's laziness to decrease the mishap rates. In this paper, we have proposed a recognizing, avoidance and alerting system to minimize the street mishaps which are causing due to the sleepiness of drivers using Arduino Microcontroller, Eye Blink Sensor, IR Remote Control and IR Remote Receive Module.





Keywords : 4WD Robot, Arduino Microcontroller, Buzzer, Driver Drowsiness Detection, Eye Blink Sensor, IR Remote Control, IR Remote Receive.

Language: en