Abstract

Railways are the most prominent mode of transport across the country, which reaches every corner of the country. Accidents have been a major headache to the Indian Railway. Accidents that have been occurring at the railway crossing is increasing marginally at a higher rate. Therefore, new technology needs to be considered that is reliable, effective and functional for automatic railway gate closure. This Automatic railway gate crossing is an IR sensors based system. This system is implemented using IoT technology. Whenever the train base is sensed by the IR sensor (placed at around 1.5 km distance away from the railway gates) the microcontroller (Arduino Nano) activates the closure of gates that are connected to the driver circuit operated by DC motors. This system also detects obstacles(vehicles) using IR sensors (placed at the railway gates) that are preventing the closure of railway gates and alerts the train accordingly, then the train is mechanically slowed down or stopped if necessary. This system is developed to be a fail-proof system to avoid accidents at the railway crossing.



Keywords: Internet of Things, Automated Railway Gates, Transportation, Microcontroller, Arduino Nano, Sensors, Driver circuit, DC motors

Language: en