Abstract

The aim of this study was to evaluate the impact of an intervention aimed at the enhancing of undergraduate students in emergency situations and to identify the factors related to the acquisition of participants' knowledge and skills. This was an intervention study using a convenience sample of 424 students from different campuses of a public university in the interior of São Paulo State, Brazil. Theoretical learning was assessed using pre-test and post-test multiple-choice questions, and skills in basic life support were assessed via simulation using a mannequin, immediate feedback devices and a checklist. The mean knowledge score attained was 15.1 (SD±3.50) on the pre-test and20.9 (SD±3.20) on the post-test (p< 0.001). Regarding basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation skills, the mean scores before and after the training were 36.3(SD=±5.3) and178 (SD± 28.3) respectively (p< 0.001). Age was associated with an increase in knowledge and skills' score when comparing before and after training scores (p=0.0000). The practical basic life support training intervention received an assessment of 75.4%from students of all areas. The training intervention contributed to improvement in both knowledge of care in emergency situations and basic life support skills. Age was the only factor that independently influenced the development of learning and psychomotor skills.

Language: en