Abstract

A 15-years-old boy was admitted in our hospital emergency unit with complaints of injured and hemorrhagic penile glans after donkey bites. The accident occurred during domestic activity with the animal when the boy attempted to guide the donkey. After thorough physical examination, the patient presented a penile glans amputation. Tetanic prophylaxis was started. The patient benefited from hemostatic suturing, stump regularization and penile glans reconstructive surgery and there was no complication. Functional and cosmetic results were satisfactory with good quality of micturition after six months follow-up.

Language: en