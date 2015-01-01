|
Kitara DL, Karlsson O. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2020; 36: e47.
(Copyright © 2020, African Field Epidemiology Network)
INTRODUCTION: Understanding motorcyclists' on-the-road behaviour is critical for developing and evaluating interventions specifically targeting them. Risky on-the-road behaviours have historically been subdivided into errors and violations of the rules of road use. Police records could be used to record cyclists' behaviours, however these documents do not necessarily capture all errors and violations. None use of protective wears have been documented in many studies conducted on Boda-boda drivers in Uganda. The relationship between drivers' economic stress and road safety have been studied for many years but the effects of global and economic stress and its joint effects on the behaviours of drivers in relations to accidents have received very little attention. This study aimed at assessing the relationship between injuries and the Boda-boda drivers' behaviours in Northern Uganda.
Language: en