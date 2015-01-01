Abstract

Researchers in criminal justice literature have relatively underexamined the delinquency among Native American (NA) youth. Using data from the Drug Use Among Young Indians: Epidemiology and Prediction study, the present study tested assumptions in Gottfredson and Hirschi's self-control theory. This study found evidence supporting the theory. Low self-control was a significant predictor to NA adolescents' delinquency. However, parental intervention as an opportunity measure and it was not a mediation between low self-control and delinquency. Moreover, while parental intervention significantly decreased delinquency by female adolescents, parental intervention significantly increased delinquency by male adolescents. In addition, the mediation effect in structural equation modeling for males occurred; in contrast, the effect in the female model did not happen. On the other hand, low self-control was still the crucial predictor to adolescents' delinquency across gender. Thus, future studies will need to account for the etiology of NA adolescents' delinquency across gender using different approaches.



K: Juvenile justice

Language: en