Abstract

A wealth of research demonstrates that work unit supervisors serve a critical function in protecting the safety and health of workers.



A systematic review examined the effectiveness of workplace safety training interventions intended for various supervisor populations published from 2000 to 2019. A search of seven electronic databases was supplemented with hand searches from the reference lists of identified publications, relevant scientific journals, and the gray literature. This review included an assessment of the methodological quality using a modified version of the Quality Assessment Tool for Quantitative Studies.



A total of 22 peer-reviewed studies met a set of inclusion criteria and were subsequently assessed for methodological quality. Training interventions were grouped into five topical domains: ergonomics, leadership, supervisor-worker interaction, injury, and disability management, and general safety education. Consistent evidence was found for the effectiveness of supervisory training interventions across several outcome measures.



To our knowledge, this is the first study to synthesize the literature on supervisory training interventions in the area of occupational safety. While the results are encouraging, they must be viewed with caution due to the fact that the methodological rigor of the reviewed studies was low.

