Dillon CB, Saab MM, Meehan E, Goodwin MJ, Murphy M, Heffernan MS, Greaney MS, Kilty C, Hartigan I, Chambers D, Twomey U, Horgan A. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 276: 898-906.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32739708
BACKGROUND: Suicide risk screening in healthcare settings plays a significant role in suicide prevention. Healthcare staff who are poorly informed about self-harm and suicide risk are less likely to identify and subsequently screen at-risk individuals. This mixed-method systematic review aimed to appraise and synthesise evidence from studies that explored and promoted healthcare staff's knowledge and awareness of suicide and self-harm risk in healthcare settings.
Suicide; Self-harm; Suicide ideation; Awareness of suicide and self-harm risk; Knowledge of suicide and self-harm risk; Suicide and self-harm risk prevention strategies