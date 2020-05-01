Abstract

We read with interest the reply letter of D.G. Barten et al.1 to our article2 and we do strongly agree with the authors about some indirect effects of the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as social distancing, reduction of working hours, and traffic movements as coresponsible for the reduced access to the emergency departments by non-COVID-19 patients...



