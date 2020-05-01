SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Mantica G, Riccardi N, Terrone C, Gratarola A. Public Health 2020; 186: 17.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.puhe.2020.07.003

PMID

32739666

Abstract

We read with interest the reply letter of D.G. Barten et al.1 to our article2 and we do strongly agree with the authors about some indirect effects of the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as social distancing, reduction of working hours, and traffic movements as coresponsible for the reduced access to the emergency departments by non-COVID-19 patients...

1. D.G. Barten, G.H.P. Latten. 'Non-COVID-19 visits to emergency departments during the pandemic: the impact of fear' [published online ahead of print, 2020 Jun 6].
Public Health, 185 (2020), p. 47, 10.1016/j.puhe.2020.05.063


Language: en
