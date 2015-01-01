Abstract

The present study used a bioecological framework to examine associations between trauma exposure, trauma-related symptomatology, and executive function (EF) in an urban sample of 88 predominantly ethnic-minority, low-income preschoolers (age 2-5) exposed to interpersonal trauma. Contrary to hypotheses based on past literature documenting associations between trauma exposure and EF deficits in childhood, in regressions adjusting for child gender, family income, and caregiver education, neither trauma exposure or trauma-related symptoms (post-traumatic stress symptoms, internalizing behaviors, or externalizing behaviors) were significantly associated with children's EF performance. Associations between child trauma exposure, symptomatology, and executive function were not moderated by parental PTSD symptomatology; and EF was not differentially predicted by type of trauma.



RESULTS suggest that, within an ethnically-diverse sample of preschool-aged children exposed to multiple traumas, associations between trauma exposure, symptomatology, and EF may be particularly nuanced.



KEYWORDS: child trauma, posttraumatic stress, executive function, preschool-age children, child mental health.

Language: en