Lloyd-Donald P, Spencer W, Cheng J, Romero L, Jithoo R, Udy A, Fitzgerald MC. Injury 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32739152
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Despite multiple interventions, mortality due to severe traumatic brain injury (sTBI) within mature Trauma Systems has remained unchanged over the last decade. During this time, the use of vasoactive infusions (commonly norepinephrine) to achieve a target blood pressure and cerebral perfusion pressure (CPP) has been a mainstay of sTBI management. However, evidence suggests that norepinephrine, whilst raising blood pressure, may reduce cerebral oxygenation. This study aimed to review the available evidence that links norepinephrine augmented CPP to clinical outcomes for these patients.
Traumatic brain injury; Cerebral perfusion; Neurological outcomes; Norepinephrine; Vasopressor