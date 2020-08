Abstract

BACKGROUND: Scuba diving-related otological injuries comprise the majority of diving-related incidents that present to general practitioners (GPs). Correct diagnosis andĀ management are key to prevent permanent hearing loss and vertigo.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this article is to increase awareness of the pathophysiology of otological diving injuries and provide anĀ approach to initial assessment and treatment, as well as to highlight particular circumstances in which onward referral is required.



DISCUSSION: Accurate diagnosis and treatment of diving-related otological injuries by GPs can have profound positive effects on a patient's long-term outcomes. Complete otolaryngological assessment in those who have previously had a dive-related injury is critical to ensure patient safety prior to recommencing scuba diving.

