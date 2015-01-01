Abstract

The present study sought to identify motivational profiles for responsible drinking from a self-determination theory (SDT) perspective among college students. We used data from 507 students who reported drinking alcohol at least once in the past 3 months that were recruited from a random sample of undergraduate students at a Southwestern university. Participants completed an online survey that included measures assessing amotivation, external regulation, introjected regulation, and autonomous motivation for responsible drinking as well as other SDT constructs, alcohol protective behavioral strategies (PBS), and alcohol use/problems. A latent profile analysis suggested that a 3-class solution was optimal: a "High Quality" class (i.e., relatively high on introjected regulation and autonomous motivation but relatively low on all other types of motivation), a "High Quantity" class (i.e., relatively high on all types of motivation), and a "Low Quantity" class (i.e., relatively low on all types of motivation). The High Quality class reported the highest level of psychological need satisfaction and dispositional autonomy, followed by the High Quantity class, with the Low Quantity class reporting the lowest levels. The High Quality class reported more frequent use of serious harm reduction PBS than the High Quantity class. Generally, both the High Quality and High Quantity classes reported more frequent use of all types of PBS and less alcohol use/problems than the Low Quantity class. These results provide initial support for different profiles of motivations based on SDT for responsible drinking. Potential implications for alcohol interventions among college students are discussed.

Language: en