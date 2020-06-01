Abstract

BACKGROUND: Visio-vestibular examination (VVE) deficits are common following pediatric concussion. Guidelines recommend assessing these deficits on all potentially concussed youth given their diagnostic and prognostic value, however test psychometrics of the VVE in the emergency department (ED) setting are unknown. Our objective was to determine the inter-rater (IRR) and test-retest reliability (TRR) of the VVE in a pediatric ED.



METHODS: We enrolled 155 patients (112 IRR; 43 TRR) age 6-18 years with head injury presenting to the ED of a tertiary care children's hospital. Exams were performed by a group of 65 attending/fellow physicians, pediatricians, and advanced practice providers. The VVE consisted of 9 maneuvers (smooth pursuits, horizontal/vertical saccades and gaze stability, binocular convergence, left/right monocular accommodation, complex tandem gait). Cohen's kappa was calculated for IRR and TRR for each element.



RESULTS: For IRR, 5/9 kappas (saccades, gaze stability, monocular accommodation) were in the moderate agreement range (0.40 to 0.60); remaining kappas showed fair agreement. For TRR, 6/9 maneuvers (saccades, horizontal gaze stability, monocular accommodation, tandem gait) showed substantial agreement (0.60 to 0.80). Kappas of 7/9 elements for subjects age 15-18 showed improved IRR and TRR.



CONCLUSIONS: The individual elements of the VVE show fair to moderate agreement between providers and moderate to substantial agreement among the same provider in the ED setting. These findings suggest a role in the VVE in evaluating concussion acutely, particularly given its previously demonstrated ability to assist in risk stratification of concussed youth and the importance of early diagnosis for improved outcomes.

Language: en