Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children in migration experience various forms of violence before, on, and after their migration journey. Epidemiological research on the prevalence of violence in this highly vulnerable group is lacking, however.



METHOD: A PRISMA-guided systematic literature review with a three-tiered search strategy was conducted by searching academic literature databases and gray literature on websites of international organizations and by contacting experts. All empirical studies published within the last 15 years were eligible. Predefined search terms related to violence, children, epidemiology, and migration were used.



FINDINGS: Of 1014 records, 17 studies met the inclusion criteria. Sample sizes ranged from 100 to 8,047, with a total of 16,915 children (Mdn = 311). Lifetime prevalence of violence varied considerably: Child physical maltreatment ranged from 9 %-65 % and child sexual abuse from 5 %-20 %. For internally displaced children, violence often occurred at the hands of those who were responsible for their care. Unfortunately, data on the context and country in which the violence occurred-in the country of origin, on route, or in the country of arrival-were lacking.



CONCLUSION: The discrepancy between the importance of the topic and the dearth of data is striking. Filling the gaps requires not only more rigorous methodology but also more research in general on the epidemiology of violence against children in migration. We outline methodological challenges and draft an agenda for improved data on the topic. There is an urgent need for evidence that supports the development and adaptation of effective, tailored, and child-sensitive prevention and intervention programs for children in migration.

