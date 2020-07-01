Abstract

The complex etiology behind Gulf War Illness (GWI) has been attributed to the combined exposure to neurotoxicant chemicals, brain injuries, and some combat experiences. Chronic GWI symptoms have been shown to be associated with intensified neuroinflammatory responses in animal and human studies. To investigate the neuroinflammatory responses and potential causes in Gulf War (GW) veterans, we focused on the effects of chemical/biological weapons (CBW) exposure and mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) during the war. We applied a novel MRI diffusion processing method, Neurite density imaging (NDI), on high-order diffusion imaging to estimate microstructural alterations of brain imaging in Gulf War veterans with and without GWI, and collected plasma proinflammatory cytokine samples as well as self-reported health symptom scores. Our study identified microstructural changes specific to GWI in the frontal and limbic regions due to CBW and mTBI, and further showed distinctive microstructural patterns such that widespread changes were associated with CBW and more focal changes on diffusion imaging were observed in GW veterans with an mTBI during the war. In addition, microstructural alterations on brain imaging correlated with upregulated blood proinflammatory cytokine markers TNFRI and TNFRII and with worse outcomes on self-reported symptom measures for fatigue and sleep functioning. Taken together, these results suggest TNF signaling mediated inflammation affects frontal and limbic regions of the brain, which may contribute to the fatigue and sleep symptoms of the disease and suggest a strong neuroinflammatory component to GWI. These results also suggest exposures to chemical weapons and mTBI during the war are associated with different patterns of peripheral and central inflammation and highlight the brain regions vulnerable to further subtle microscale morphological changes and chronic signaling to nearby glia.

Language: en