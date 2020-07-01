Abstract

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are phytocannabinoids being linked with modulation of anxiety and depression. The recognition of emotions in facial expressions (REFE) is impaired in these disorders. Both drugs could modulate anxiety and mood by interfering with REFE. Thus, a systematic review of controlled trials assessing the effects of THC and CBD on REFE was performed. Ten studies describing seven distinct experiments were found (n = 170). THC (7.5-15 mg) did not alter REFE in three experiments, but reduced task performance in other three experiments. CBD did not alter REFE in two experiments, but improved task performance and counteracted the effects of THC in one experiment. THC (≥ 10 mg) and CBD (600 mg) showed opposite effects on brain activation, skin conductance, and anxiety measures with negative/threatening faces. The limited number of studies precludes firm conclusions on the effects of these substances on REFE. Further controlled trials are needed to elucidate the effects of THC and CBD on REFE. The PROSPERO ID for this study is CRD42019135085.

Language: en