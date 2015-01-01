Abstract

The contribution of positional asphyxia in opioid-related deaths is currently unknown. Diagnostic criteria for positional asphyxia include finding the decedent in a position that does not allow for adequate respiration and an inability to extricate themselves from the position due to various conditions. Our primary objective was to assess whether positional asphyxia and the resulting airway compromise were a contributing factor to death due to the toxic effects of opioids. We evaluated 225 deaths where the death scene investigation contained adequate information to evaluate for positional asphyxia and performed a Pearson chi-square test to determine if the proportion of deaths found in an airway compromising position was higher when opioid(s) caused the death. The proportion of decedents found in a potential airway compromising position was greater when the death was related to opioid use (p < 0.0001). Further, narrowing the dataset to decedents who were definitely in an airway compromising position [Yes (24.49%) vs. No (11.02%)] showed a statistically significant association between positional asphyxia and deaths related to opioid use (p = 0.0021). Carefully documenting the position in which the decedent was initially found may be a significant factor in accurate reporting and in harm reduction efforts to decrease the opioid mortality rate.

Language: en