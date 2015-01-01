Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Elder abuse victimization is increasingly recognized as a pressing public health concern. However, few empirical studies have investigated whether early life course adversities and midlife sequelae heighten risks for abuse in late life. Guided by cumulative disadvantage theory, the current study examined whether compromised health in middle adulthood (physical, psychological, cognitive) mediates the association between child abuse and elder abuse.

METHODS: This secondary analysis was based on data from the Wisconsin Longitudinal Study, a population-based, multi-wave dataset. We analyzed responses from 5,968 participants (mean age = 71 years; 54% female) on adapted versions of standardized measures: elder abuse victimization (outcome variable), childhood adversities (independent variable), and midlife health (physical health, depressive symptoms, cognitive functioning; mediator variables). Serial multiple mediation models were conducted, controlling for background characteristics.

RESULTS: Rates for any elder abuse and child adversities were, respectively, 16.34% and 47.98%. Multivariate analyses supported the cumulative disadvantage hypothesis. Childhood adversities (0.11, p <.001) and midlife health (physical, -0.10, p <.05; depressive symptoms, 0.09, p <.001; cognitive functioning, 0.02, p <.05) had significant direct effects on elder abuse victimization. Childhood adversities also had an indirect effect on elder abuse through physical health (0.002, p <.05) and depressive symptoms (0.01, p <.001), both in serial.

DISCUSSION: This innovative study advances our understanding mechanisms through which childhood trauma influences abuse in late life. Boosting health in middle adulthood could help prevent elder abuse. Other implications for clinical practice, treatment, and future research on elder abuse are discussed.

