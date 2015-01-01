|
Easton SD, Kong J. J. Gerontol. B Psychol. Sci. Soc. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Gerontological Society of America, Publisher Oxford University Press)
32745210
OBJECTIVES: Elder abuse victimization is increasingly recognized as a pressing public health concern. However, few empirical studies have investigated whether early life course adversities and midlife sequelae heighten risks for abuse in late life. Guided by cumulative disadvantage theory, the current study examined whether compromised health in middle adulthood (physical, psychological, cognitive) mediates the association between child abuse and elder abuse.
Language: en
Elder abuse; depressive symptoms; adverse childhood experiences; cumulative advantage/disadvantage; physical health