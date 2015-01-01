|
Citation
|
Sommer M, Kaaya S, Kajula L, Marwerwe G, Hamisi H, Parker R. Glob. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32744916
|
Abstract
|
Adolescent alcohol use remains an under-addressed population health issue across Africa. Although the literature explores the intersection of alcohol use and vulnerability to HIV and AIDS, there is limited evidence on the gendered uptake and use of alcohol among adolescents. Capturing adolescents' voiced experiences about the societal influences shaping their alcohol usage is essential for identifying contextually relevant interventions to reduce their vulnerability to alcohol and related risky behaviours, such as unsafe sex.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Gender; Alcohol; Tanzania; Adolescence; HIV and AIDS