Abstract

Diminished inhibitory control in cognitive functioning renders people vulnerable to the effects of distracting information. Older adults' decreased ability to ignore information makes them especially susceptible to the disruptive effects of distraction. We show that in the domain of creativity, distraction can have beneficial consequences. In the first study, both younger and older adults generated more creative recipes when presented with distracting information that was congruent with target information, compared to no distracting information, in a subsequent creativity task. This increase in creativity with congruent distraction was preserved, and even slightly enhanced, among older relative to younger adults. In the second study, we sought to replicate and extend our findings to a new task. We found that following exposure to distracting information, older adults generated more creative solutions than younger adults on a subsequent unusual uses for a brick task. Present findings suggest ways that distraction can boost creativity among older adults. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

