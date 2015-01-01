|
Citation
|
Batterham PJ, Poyser C, Gulliver A, Banfield M, Calear AL. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32744356
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Few measures have been developed to assess the efficacy of community-based suicide prevention and recovery services. The current study aimed to develop a scale to provide accurate assessment and monitoring of functional recovery for people following a recent suicide attempt at The Way Back Support Service in Australia.
Language: en