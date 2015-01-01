|
Citation
|
Dash GF, Martin NG, Slutske WS. Psychol. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32744192
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite abundant research on the potential causal influence of childhood maltreatment (CM) on psychological maladaptation in adulthood, almost none has implemented the discordant twin design as a means of examining the role of such experiences in later disordered gambling (DG) while accounting for genetic and family environmental confounds. The present study implemented such an approach to disentangle the potential causal and familial factors that may account for the association between CM and DG.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
childhood maltreatment; Antisocial behavior; disordered gambling; multilevel modeling; twin study