Villalobos D, Caperos JM, Bilbao, Bivona U, Formisano R, Pacios J. Arch. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32743646
OBJECTIVE: Impaired self-awareness (SA) is a common symptom after suffering acquired brain injury (ABI) which interferes with patient's rehabilitation and their functional independence. SA is associated with executive function and declarative memory, two cognitive functions that are related to participants' daily living functionality. Through this observational study, we aim to explore whether SA may play a moderator role in the relation between these two cognitive processes and functional independence.
Language: en
Memory; Executive function; Activities of daily living; Anosognosia; Brain damage; Moderation analysis