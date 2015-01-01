Abstract

BACKGROUND: Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury is prevalent among National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) soccer players. Controversy remains regarding the effect of the surface type on the rate of ACL injury in soccer players, considering differences in sex, type of athletic exposure, and level of competition.



Hypothesis: Natural grass surfaces would be associated with decreased ACL injury rate in NCAA soccer players. Sex, type of athletic exposure (match vs practice), and level of competition (Division I-III) would affect the relationship between playing surface and ACL injury rates.

Study Design: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 3.



Methods: Using the NCAA Injury Surveillance System (ISS) database, we calculated the incidence rate of ACL injury in men and women from 2004-2005 through 2013-2014 seasons. The incidence was normalized against athletic exposure (AE). Additional data collected were sex, athletic activity at time of injury (match vs practice), and level of competition (NCAA division) to stratify the analysis. Statistical comparisons were made by calculating incidence rate ratios (IRR). Statistical significance was set at an alpha of.05.



Results: There were 30,831,779 weighted AEs during the study period. The overall injury rate was 1.12 ACL injuries per 10,000 AEs (95% CI, 1.08-1.16). Women comprised 57% of the match data (10,261 games) and 55% of practice data (26,664 practices). The overall injury rate was significantly higher on natural grass (1.16/10,000 AEs; 95% CI, 1.12-1.20) compared with artificial turf (0.92/10,000 AEs [95% CI, 0.84-1.01]; IRR, 1.26 [95% CI, 1.14-1.38]) (P <.0001). This relationship was demonstrated consistently across all subanalyses, including stratification by NCAA division and sex. The injury rate on natural grass (0.52/10,000 AEs; 95% CI, 1.11-1.26) was significantly greater than the injury incidence during practice on artificial turf (0.06/10,000 AEs; 95% CI, 0.043-0.096). Players were 8.67 times more likely to sustain an ACL injury during practice on natural grass compared with practice on artificial turf (95% CI, 5.43-12.13; P <.0001). No significant difference was found in injury rates between matches played on grass versus turf (IRR, 0.93; 95% CI, 0.84-1.03; P =.15).



Conclusion: NCAA soccer players who practice on natural grass have increased risk of ACL injury compared with the risk of those practicing on an artificial surface, regardless of sex or NCAA division of play. No difference in risk of ACL injury between playing surfaces was detected during matches. Further research is necessary to examine the effect of multiple factors when evaluating the effect of the surface type on the risk of ACL injury in soccer players.

