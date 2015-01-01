|
Klopack ET, Simons RL, Simons LG. Justice Q. 2020; 37(1): 25-52.
(Copyright © 2020, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32742073 PMCID
A substantial amount of research indicates precocious pubertal development is associated with delinquent behavior in girls. However, no clear consensus on theoretical mechanisms underlying this association has been established. Using a prospective panel study of 480 African American girls, the current study uses latent growth curve analysis to compare two competing models-context of risk (CR) and life history (LH) theory-offering potential explanations of this phenomenon. The CR model suggests that early pubertal development substantially shapes girls' social worlds such that they are exposed to more risk factors for delinquency; whereas, LH theory argues environmental unpredictability and harshness in childhood cause accelerated physical development, which predicts risky behavior.
Delinquency; Context of Risk; Life History Theory; Pubertal Timing; Puberty