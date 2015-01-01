Abstract

Behavior disorders (BD) in children can lead to delinquency, antisocial behavior, and mental disorders in adulthood. Evidence-based behavioral parent training (BPT) programs have been developed to treat early-onset BDs, yet cost analyses of BPT are deficient. We provide updated estimates of cost and cost-effectiveness of Helping the Noncompliant Child (HNC), a mastery-based BPT, delivered to low-income families. The cost of research-specific activities was $1,152 per family. HNC program delivery costs were $293 per family from a payer perspective, including the cost of therapist time ($275 per family) and non-labor resources, such as supplies and toys ($18 per family). It costs an average of $6 to improve the Eyberg Child Behavior Inventory intensity score by each additional point or $171 to improve it by one standard deviation. The cost of delivering the HNC program appears to compare favorably with the costs of similar BPT programs.

